Artist Rick Schanche will be our guest to honor his work. Rick loves representing movement in his work and uses the brushstroke and color to keep the image alive. Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase during the reception.

Featured Artist Reception - Rick Schanche

Artist Rick Schanche will be our guest to honor his work. Rick loves representing movement in his work and uses the brushstroke and color to keep the image alive. Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase during the reception.