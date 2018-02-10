Join us for a reception honoring McMinnville artist Patricia Heimerl as our Featured Artist. Patricia's work will be displayed in the main floor Featured Artist room during February and March. Appetizers will be available, and Coleman Vineyard wines will be available to purchase.

Featured Artist Reception - Patricia Heimerl

