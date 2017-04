Artist Jeanne Cuddeford will be our guest to honor her work. Jeanne specializes in representational and impressional oil paintings. Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase during the reception.

Featured Artist Reception - Jeanne Cuddeford

Artist Jeanne Cuddeford will be our guest to honor her work. Jeanne specializes in representational and impressional oil paintings. Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase during the reception.