Artist Hirofumi Glover will be our October Featured Artist. Hirofumi's work will be a story of his transition as an artist. This is not a show to miss! Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase, and light appetizers will be available.

Featured Artist Reception - Hirofumi Glover

