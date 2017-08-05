|Location:
|The Gallery at Ten Oaks
|Map:
|801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|(503) 472-1925
|Email:
|info@tenoaksgallery.com
|Website:
|http://tenoaksgallery.com
|All Dates:
Featured Artist Reception - Fred Hartson
Join us celebrate the work of Keizer digital photography artist Fred Hartson and learn about his background and style. Sweet treats, cheese/crackers, and Coleman Vineyard wines will be available.
