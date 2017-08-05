 Calendar Home
Location:The Gallery at Ten Oaks
Map:801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 472-1925
Email:info@tenoaksgallery.com
Website:http://tenoaksgallery.com
All Dates:Aug 5, 2017 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Featured Artist Reception - Fred Hartson

Join us celebrate the work of Keizer digital photography artist Fred Hartson and learn about his background and style. Sweet treats, cheese/crackers, and Coleman Vineyard wines will be available.

The Gallery at Ten Oaks
The Gallery at Ten Oaks 97128 801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

