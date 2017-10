Join us as we honor Amity artist B.J.B. Hickerson as the October Featured Artist. This is an open reception to meet the artist who's work will be on display all of October in the Featured Artist room. Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase.

Featured Artist Reception - B.J.B. Hickerson

