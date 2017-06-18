|Location:
|Avation muesum
|500 Captian Micheal King Smith Way, Mcminnville, Oregon 97128
|(503) 434-4180
|publicity@evergreenmuseum.com
|http://publicity@evergreenmuseum.com
Fathers day
B-17 presentation and tour. Don't miss one of the last opportunities to see this lovingly restored aircraft before it leaves later this summer to join the Collings Foundation for a full restoration, and will fly as part of their tour program
Fee: $Museum Members - Youth $15, Adult: Free Non-Member - Youth $20, Adult: $10
Fathers get in free on fathers day