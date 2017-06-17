Father's Day Barrel Tour

Get a sneak peak of the upcoming vintages from the Prairie Mountain Wineries! With a special barrel tasting at each of the six wineries, as well as two other tastes, each with food pairings. This is a great gift for the Dad who has everything!



This is a special event, and requires advanced purchase via Groupon (go to the Prairie Mountain Wineries website to purchase your tickets).



In the heart of Oregon's Willamette Valley near Prairie Mountain are six wineries, each completely different but all offering the same hospitality.



Bennett Vineyards & Wine Company: Bennett Vineyards focuses on handcrafted, artisanal pinot noirs. The wine is custom crushed and presented only in their casual country tasting room.



Benton-Lane Winery: Benton-Lane Winery fell in love with pinot noir, which is aged 10 to 15 months in new and used french oak barrels. The vineyard's 142 acres also features pinot blanc and chardonnay.



Brigadoon Vineyards: This winery features a commitment to sustainable agriculture, and each family member has an active role. Brigadoon Vineyards makes several pinot noirs, as well as riesling and pinot blanc.



High Pass Winery: With south-facing slopes, High Pass Winery produces pinot noir, pinot gris, sauvignon blanc, and late harvest/ice wine. Its goal is to create high-quality wine at attractive prices.



Pfeiffer Winery: Pfeiffer Winery has a lot to offer, with a tasting room, fireplace pavilion for events, and a stunning water garden, where guests can enjoy glasses of pinot noir, muscat, pinot gris, chardonnay, merlot, rosé and many beautiful blends.



Walnut Ridge: Walnut Ridge grows grapes in harmony with nature, using soil that allows vines to grow in hot weather without irrigation. It features pinot noir, pinot gris, gamay noir, sauvignon blanc, and chardonnay.

Fee: $36 - 50