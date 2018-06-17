 Calendar Home
Location:Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760
Phone: (541)-526-5075
Email:events@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/reservation-events
All Dates:Jun 17, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Father's Day Fly Fishing Lesson

Spend the day with Dad at the vineyard learning to fly fish! Lessons only $10 (kids 12 and under $5). Poles provided, or feel free to bring your own! Stay for lunch! BBQ & our full menu available.

 

Fee: $Adults $10, kids 12 & under free

Spend the day with Dad at the vineyard learning to fly fish!

Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760
