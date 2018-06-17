|Location:
|Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
|70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760
|(541)-526-5075
|events@fhcvineyards.com
|http://https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/reservation-events
Father's Day Fly Fishing Lesson
Spend the day with Dad at the vineyard learning to fly fish! Lessons only $10 (kids 12 and under $5). Poles provided, or feel free to bring your own! Stay for lunch! BBQ & our full menu available.
Fee: $Adults $10, kids 12 & under free
