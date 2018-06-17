 Calendar Home
Location:Durant Vineyards
Map:5430 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 505-864-2000
Email:info@redridgefarms.com
Website:http://www.redridgefarms.com
All Dates:Jun 17, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Father's Day: Dads, Dogs & Hotrods!

Come celebrate Father’s Day with at our third annual Dads, Dogs and Hot Rods event. Bring dad out to the Durant Vineyards Tasting Room to view a selection of classic cars on the lawn. Olympia Provisions will be selling frankfurters and sausages to order. Wine by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase and wine specials will be running all weekend to celebrate pops.

Durant Vineyards
Durant Vineyards
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

