Father's Day: Dads, Dogs & Hotrods!

Come celebrate Father’s Day with at our third annual Dads, Dogs and Hot Rods event. Bring dad out to the Durant Vineyards Tasting Room to view a selection of classic cars on the lawn. Olympia Provisions will be selling frankfurters and sausages to order. Wine by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase and wine specials will be running all weekend to celebrate pops.