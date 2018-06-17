 Calendar Home
Location:Barrel Cave @Apolloni Vineyards
Map:14135 NW Timmerman Road, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Phone: 503-359-3606
Email:jennifer@apolloni.com
Website:http://www.apolloni.com/events/
All Dates:Jun 17, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Two seatings available 11 am & 2 pm

Father's Day Black Label Vertical Tasting

Join us in the barrel cave for an exclusive Black Label vertical tasting. We are celebrating all Fathers, with the label created for the Apolloni family Father, Alfredo. True to his Italian roots, you will taste through this wonderful flight of bold reds. We will taste through 9 wines - Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon & Nebbiolo.

Each guest will also receive a personal charcuterie plate as well.
Two seatings available on June 17th only - 11 am & 2 pm

 

Fee: $55 pp

14135 NW Timmerman Road, Forest Grove, OR 97116
