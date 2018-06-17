Father's Day Black Label Vertical Tasting

Join us in the barrel cave for an exclusive Black Label vertical tasting. We are celebrating all Fathers, with the label created for the Apolloni family Father, Alfredo. True to his Italian roots, you will taste through this wonderful flight of bold reds. We will taste through 9 wines - Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon & Nebbiolo.



Each guest will also receive a personal charcuterie plate as well.

Two seatings available on June 17th only - 11 am & 2 pm

Fee: $55 pp