Farm to Table Winemaker's Dinner

Join us for our first Farm to Table Winemaker's dinner! It will be a delicious 5-course gourmet meal paired with our unique wines in the beautiful gardens at Wild Wines Winery. Music and menu will be confirmed soon and added to the event page. Please call for reservations, 541-899-1565, or email wildwines@gmail.com. Tickets are $70 per person.