 Calendar Home
Location:Wild Wines
Map:4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
Phone: 5418991565
Email:wildwines@gmail.com
Website:http://4550 Little Applegate Rd
All Dates:Jul 23, 2017 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Farm to Table Winemaker's Dinner

Join us for our first Farm to Table Winemaker's dinner! It will be a delicious 5-course gourmet meal paired with our unique wines in the beautiful gardens at Wild Wines Winery. Music and menu will be confirmed soon and added to the event page. Please call for reservations, 541-899-1565, or email wildwines@gmail.com. Tickets are $70 per person.

 

Wild Wines
Wild Wines 97530 4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
