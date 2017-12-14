Farm to Table, Farm to Glass: A Special Evening w

We’re excited to announce that on Thursday, December 14th, Portland’s own, Gabriel Rucker will be cooking us a special meal. Gabriel is a two-time James Beard Award winner and will be joined by his chefs from Oregonian Restaurant-of-the-Year winner, Le Pigeon. Gabriel will be cooking for us at Blockhouse, a new and intimate event space in the Pearl District.

The evening is a homage to Hyland Vineyard. It will feature a five-course meal paired with some of the best wines made off Hyland vineyard over the past decade.

Elite Oregon Members: $170

Hyland Wine Society Members: $195

General Public: $225

Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your seats today, this will be a night to remember!

Book your seats by phone, email or eventbrite: http://bit.ly/holiday_dinner

(if you are an Elite or a Club member, contact us for your promo code)

Tickets: http://bit.ly/holiday_dinner.