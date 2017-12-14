|Location:
|Blockhouse
|Map:
|1988 NW 18th Ave., Portland, OR, 97209, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/farm-to-table-farm-to-glass-a-special-evening-with-hyland/
|All Dates:
Farm to Table, Farm to Glass: A Special Evening w
We’re excited to announce that on Thursday, December 14th, Portland’s own, Gabriel Rucker will be cooking us a special meal. Gabriel is a two-time James Beard Award winner and will be joined by his chefs from Oregonian Restaurant-of-the-Year winner, Le Pigeon. Gabriel will be cooking for us at Blockhouse, a new and intimate event space in the Pearl District.
The evening is a homage to Hyland Vineyard. It will feature a five-course meal paired with some of the best wines made off Hyland vineyard over the past decade.
Elite Oregon Members: $170
Hyland Wine Society Members: $195
General Public: $225
Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your seats today, this will be a night to remember!
Book your seats by phone, email or eventbrite: http://bit.ly/holiday_dinner
(if you are an Elite or a Club member, contact us for your promo code)
