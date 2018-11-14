|Location:
|Aviary
|Map:
|1733 NE Alberta St., Portland, Oregon 97211
|Phone:
|(503) 972-0194
|Email:
|info@WinemakerDinnersPDX.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com/list
|All Dates:
Fall Winemaker Dinner Series
The Fall Winemaker Dinner series presented by Classic Wines Auction partners top-rated Portland chefs with premier Pacific Northwest winemakers for one-of-a-kind, multi-course meals featuring curated wine pairings. All ticket proceeds benefit five local nonprofit organizations: Metropolitan Family Service, YWCA Clark County, Friends of the Children, New Avenues for Youth and Unity Center for Behavioral Health.
Fee: $150