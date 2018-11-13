 Calendar Home
Location:Yakuza Lounge
Map:5411 NE 30th Ave., Portland, Oregon 97211
Phone: (503) 972-0194
Email:info@WinemakerDinnersPDX.com
Website:http://https://www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com/list
All Dates:Nov 13, 2018 6:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Fall Winemaker Dinner Series

The Fall Winemaker Dinner series presented by Classic Wines Auction partners top-rated Portland chefs with premier Pacific Northwest winemakers for one-of-a-kind, multi-course meals featuring curated wine pairings. All ticket proceeds benefit five local nonprofit organizations: Metropolitan Family Service, YWCA Clark County, Friends of the Children, New Avenues for Youth and Unity Center for Behavioral Health.

 

Fee: $100

Yakuza Lounge
Yakuza Lounge 97211 5411 NE 30th Ave., Portland, Oregon 97211
© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

