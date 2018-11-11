Fall Sip & Shop

Come and enjoy a leisurely Sunday afternoon in our Grand Fireplace Pavilion,sip a glass of wine, and shop for a variety of pre-holiday gifts, crafts, and treats by local vendors.



Vendors Include: Park Lane Jewelry, SeneGence Products, YaYa Leggings, Monat, Chiseled by Danuta Pfeiffer, Arbonne, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Pampered Chef, From the Heart Gifts & More, Scentsy, Elliot Family Wine Jellies, Color Street Nails, Young Living Essential Oils, Thirty-One Bags, Purium Products, and Pish Posh Jewelry!



Delicious taco bar available for purchase by The Zingaro!



Free Admission. Lunch and wine available for purchase.

(Please, no outside food during this event)