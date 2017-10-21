|Location:
|Winter's Hill Estate
|Winter's Hill Estate @ 6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/fall-release-party/
Fall Release Party
You are invited to join us for our semiannual Wine Release Party. This is your opportunity to sample the current wines in the club shipment, and meet with the Gladharts to learn more about the estate property, the winery and the wines.
Wine Release:
2016 Pinot Gris
2015 Pinot Noir Block 10
2015 Pinot Noir Block 10 Whole Cluster
Vendors: Stone Barn Brandy Works will be here sampling their liquors & Smitten Truffles will be here with their chocolates.
Join us from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2017. Complimentary tastings for Cellar Door Club members and 4 guests, $15 tasting fee for non-club members.