Fall Release Party

You are invited to join us for our semiannual Wine Release Party. This is your opportunity to sample the current wines in the club shipment, and meet with the Gladharts to learn more about the estate property, the winery and the wines.

Wine Release:

2016 Pinot Gris

2015 Pinot Noir Block 10

2015 Pinot Noir Block 10 Whole Cluster

Vendors: Stone Barn Brandy Works will be here sampling their liquors & Smitten Truffles will be here with their chocolates.

Join us from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2017. Complimentary tastings for Cellar Door Club members and 4 guests, $15 tasting fee for non-club members.