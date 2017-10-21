 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:Winter's Hill Estate @ 6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/fall-release-party/
All Dates:Oct 21, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Fall Release Party

You are invited to join us for our semiannual Wine Release Party. This is your opportunity to sample the current wines in the club shipment, and meet with the Gladharts to learn more about the estate property, the winery and the wines.

Wine Release:
2016 Pinot Gris
2015 Pinot Noir Block 10
2015 Pinot Noir Block 10 Whole Cluster

Vendors: Stone Barn Brandy Works will be here sampling their liquors & Smitten Truffles will be here with their chocolates.
Join us from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2017. Complimentary tastings for Cellar Door Club members and 4 guests, $15 tasting fee for non-club members.

You are invited to join us for our semiannual Wine Release Party. This is your opportunity to sample the current wines in the club shipment, and meet with the Gladharts to learn more about the estate property, the winery and the wines. Wine Release:2016 Pinot Gris2015 Pinot Noir Block 102015 Pinot Noir Block 10 Whole Cluster Vendors: Stone Barn Brandy Works will be here sampling their liquors & ...
Winter's Hill Estate
Winter's Hill Estate 97114 Winter's Hill Estate @ 6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
October (2017)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS