|Location:
|Hamacher Wines at The Ponzi Historic Estate
|Map:
|14665 SW Winery Ln, Beaverton, OR 97007
|Phone:
|(503) 628-1910
|Email:
|tastingroom@hamacherwines.com
|Website:
|http://hamacherwines.com
|All Dates:
Fall Release and Wine Pickup Party
Harvest is here! Come pick up your October shipment and sample our new releases while enjoying the Autumn colors of the vineyard and our towering firs. Meet the winemaker and pair your favorite Hamacher wines with a charcuterie and passed appetizers catered by Chef Paul Stanislaw of Alchemy NW.
Fee: $30; free for members
