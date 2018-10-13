 Calendar Home
Location:Hamacher Wines at The Ponzi Historic Estate
Map:14665 SW Winery Ln, Beaverton, OR 97007
Phone: (503) 628-1910
Email:tastingroom@hamacherwines.com
Website:http://hamacherwines.com
All Dates:Oct 13, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Fall Release and Wine Pickup Party

Harvest is here! Come pick up your October shipment and sample our new releases while enjoying the Autumn colors of the vineyard and our towering firs. Meet the winemaker and pair your favorite Hamacher wines with a charcuterie and passed appetizers catered by Chef Paul Stanislaw of Alchemy NW.

 

Fee: $30; free for members

Harvest is here! Come pick up your October shipment and sample our new releases.

Hamacher Wines at The Ponzi Historic Estate
Hamacher Wines at The Ponzi Historic Estate 14665 14665 SW Winery Ln, Beaverton, OR 97007
October (2018)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS