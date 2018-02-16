 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyar
Map:21455 Northeast Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon, 97148, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/fairsing-vineyards-sweethearts-wine-dinner/
All Dates:Feb 16, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Fairsing Vineyards – Sweethearts Wine Dinner

Join Fairsing Vineyard Friday, February 16 at 6:30 pm for a Sweethearts Wine Dinner.

Hosted and prepared by Chef Rebecca Clarke, this five course experience will delight the senses with seasonal and regional cuisine. Rebecca will pair each delicious course with a curated flight of Fairsing Vineyard estate-grown wines.

Seating for this relaxed and intimate dinner is limited and reservations are required. This is the first of a series of dining experiences to be hosted regularly at Fairsing Vineyard.

Secure reservation with a credit card by contacting our tasting room 503-560-8266. Reservations $85 per guest and $65 for  Wine Club members.

Join Fairsing Vineyard Friday, February 16 at 6:30 pm for a Sweethearts Wine Dinner. Hosted and prepared by Chef Rebecca Clarke, this five course experience will delight the senses with seasonal and regional cuisine. Rebecca will pair each delicious course with a curated flight of Fairsing Vineyard estate-grown wines. Seating for this relaxed and intimate dinner is limited and reservations ...
Fairsing Vineyar
Fairsing Vineyar 21455 21455 Northeast Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon, 97148, United States
February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS