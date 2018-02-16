Fairsing Vineyards – Sweethearts Wine Dinner

Join Fairsing Vineyard Friday, February 16 at 6:30 pm for a Sweethearts Wine Dinner.

Hosted and prepared by Chef Rebecca Clarke, this five course experience will delight the senses with seasonal and regional cuisine. Rebecca will pair each delicious course with a curated flight of Fairsing Vineyard estate-grown wines.

Seating for this relaxed and intimate dinner is limited and reservations are required. This is the first of a series of dining experiences to be hosted regularly at Fairsing Vineyard.

Secure reservation with a credit card by contacting our tasting room 503-560-8266. Reservations $85 per guest and $65 for Wine Club members.