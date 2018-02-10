|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|Map:
|21455 Northeast Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill,Oregon, 97148, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/fairsing-vineyard-sweet-savory-february-weekends/
|All Dates:
Fairsing Vineyard – Sweet & Savory February
Join Fairsing Vineyard Sweet & Savory wine flights and light bites February weekends 10-11 and 17-18.
The Sweet and Savory flight will feature inspired pairings and a curated flight of Fairsing Vineyard estate-grown wines.
Join us in celebrating Valentine’s Day with the delicious Sweet and Savory Flight at $25 per guest with Wine Club members complimentary.