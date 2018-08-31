Location: Fairsing Vineyard Map: 20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148 Phone: 503-560-8266 Email: Events@fairsingvineyard.com Website: http://www.fairsingvineyard.com All Dates: May 25, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Fairsing Fridays

Join Fairsing, after hours, each Friday this summer for gourmet s’mores, glass pours and bottle purchases.



Gather friends, pack a picnic and drink in fantastic views of the valley between 5 and 8 pm.



Don't miss the inaugural Friday, May 25 with summer dates:



June: 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29



July: 6, 13, 20 and 27



August: 3, 10, 17, 23 and 31



Reservations recommended. Contact the Fairsing Vineyard tasting room 503-560-8266