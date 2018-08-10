|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|Map:
|20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|503-560-8266
|Email:
|Events@fairsingvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.fairsingvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Fairsing Fridays
Join Fairsing, after hours, each Friday this summer for gourmet s’mores, glass pours and bottle purchases.
Gather friends, pack a picnic and drink in fantastic views of the valley between 5 and 8 pm.
Don't miss the inaugural Friday, May 25 with summer dates:
June: 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29
July: 6, 13, 20 and 27
August: 3, 10, 17, 23 and 31
Reservations recommended. Contact the Fairsing Vineyard tasting room 503-560-8266
Fairsing Fridays - each week, after hours, 5-8 pm throughout the summer!