 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-560-8266
Email:Events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:May 25, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 1, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 8, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 15, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 22, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 29, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 6, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 13, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 20, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 27, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 3, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 10, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 17, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 24, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 31, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Fairsing Fridays

Join Fairsing, after hours, each Friday this summer for gourmet s’mores, glass pours and bottle purchases.

Gather friends, pack a picnic and drink in fantastic views of the valley between 5 and 8 pm.

Don't miss the inaugural Friday, May 25 with summer dates:

June: 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29

July: 6, 13, 20 and 27

August: 3, 10, 17, 23 and 31

Reservations recommended. Contact the Fairsing Vineyard tasting room 503-560-8266

May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS