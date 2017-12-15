 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Map:6750 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503 864 2700
Email:dawn@domainedrouhin.com
Website:http://www.domainedrouhin.com
All Dates:Dec 15, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 16, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 17, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Fête de l'Horrible Holiday Sweater

The sweaters outside are frightful, but inside the wine is so delightful. Join us as we celebrate “National Ugly Sweater Day” over the weekend of December 15. Come adorned in your holiday “best” and be rewarded with a “Horrible Holiday Sweater” flight and deals. It’s a great time to escape the madness of holiday shopping with a glass of holiday joy. May all your sweaters be ugly and bright, as you indulge in fine wines sure to delight. 11 am - 4 pm

Fee: $15 Regular tasting flight/free for members

Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Domaine Drouhin Oregon 97114 6750 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
