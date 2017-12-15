Fête de l'Horrible Holiday Sweater

The sweaters outside are frightful, but inside the wine is so delightful. Join us as we celebrate “National Ugly Sweater Day” over the weekend of December 15. Come adorned in your holiday “best” and be rewarded with a “Horrible Holiday Sweater” flight and deals. It’s a great time to escape the madness of holiday shopping with a glass of holiday joy. May all your sweaters be ugly and bright, as you indulge in fine wines sure to delight. 11 am - 4 pm

Fee: $15 Regular tasting flight/free for members