|Kriselle Cellars
|12956 Modoc Road, White City, Or 97503
|5418308466
|info@krisellecellars.com
|http://12956 Modoc Road
Extended Summer Hours at Kriselle Cellars!
Come join us every Friday evening all summer long at Kriselle Cellars as we celebrate summer, friends, warm weather, and fine wine. Enjoy your evenings with us every Friday from 11-7pm.
Fee: no cover
Kriselle Cellars
