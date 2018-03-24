Evenstad Reserve Evolution Wine Tasting

This March, make plans to join us at the Clubhouse at Domaine Serene as we celebrate the 2015 vintage release for Evenstad Reserve Pinot Noir!

In honor of this month-long celebration, we will be offering a five year vertical of Evenstad Reserve Pinot Noir that will be available to a limited number of guests each weekend throughout March.

We will be exploring the many nuances of vintage variation and tasting through the 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 & 2015 vintages.

The tastings will be conducted at two times, 11:00am and 2:30pm every Saturday and Sunday, and will be limited to 40 guests per seating.

The cost is $60 for members and $80 for non-members. Please contact us today to schedule your experience!

Please contact us at 503.864.4600 or email us at: hospitality@domaineserene.com

Tickets: https://www.domaineserene.com/Events.