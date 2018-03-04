 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Serene Winery
Map:6555 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/evenstad-reserve-evolution-wine-tasting/
All Dates:Mar 3, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 4, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Evenstad Reserve Evolution Wine Tasting

All March we will be offering a five year vertical of Evenstad Reserve Pinot Noir to celebrate the 2015 vintage release for Evenstad Reserve Pinot Noir!

We will be exploring the many nuances of vintage variation and tasting through the 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 & 2015 vintages.

The tastings will be conducted at two times, 11:00am and 2:30pm every Saturday and Sunday, and will be limited to 40 guests per seating.

The cost is $60 for members and $80 for non-members. Please contact us today to schedule your experience!

Please contact us at 503.864.4600 or email us at: hospitality@domaineserene.com

Tickets: https://www.domaineserene.com/Events.

