Location:Brooks Winery Tasting Room
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity,OR 97101, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/european-riesling-dinner/
All Dates:May 11, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

European Riesling Dinner

An ode to this great grape, the second dinner in our series pays homage to the fine Rieslings produced in Germany, France, beyond–as well as Rieslings from our own extensive library. Traditional European fare will accompany the broad selection of Rieslings, ranging from bone dry to pleasantly sweet.

$75/person | Club discounts apply | Gratuity not included

