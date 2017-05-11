An ode to this great grape, the second dinner in our series pays homage to the fine Rieslings produced in Germany, France, beyond–as well as Rieslings from our own extensive library. Traditional European fare will accompany the broad selection of Rieslings, ranging from bone dry to pleasantly sweet.

European Riesling Dinner

An ode to this great grape, the second dinner in our series pays homage to the fine Rieslings produced in Germany, France, beyond–as well as Rieslings from our own extensive library. Traditional European fare will accompany the broad selection of Rieslings, ranging from bone dry to pleasantly sweet. $75/person | Club discounts apply | Gratuity not included