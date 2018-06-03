 Calendar Home
Location:Erath Winery
Map:9409 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/erath-winery-spotlight-flight-library-tasting/
All Dates:Jun 3, 2018

Erath Winery - Spotlight Flight - Library Wines

Our Library Tasting Spotlight Flight delves into how wines age.

With the guidance of Senior Winemaker Gary Horner, participants will explore with their senses the rewards of patience when Pinot Noir ages. Selections of small production wines will be sampled with extremely limited amounts left in our cellars. Space is limited for this unique tasting experience. 21 and over.

Seats are limited. Online reservations ONLY.

Our Library Tasting Spotlight Flight delves into how wines age. With the guidance of Senior Winemaker Gary Horner, participants will explore with their senses the rewards of patience when Pinot Noir ages. Selections of small production wines will be sampled with extremely limited amounts left in our cellars. Space is limited for this unique tasting experience. 21 and over. Seats are limited. Online ...
Erath Winery
Erath Winery 97115 9409 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS