With the guidance of Senior Winemaker Gary Horner, participants will explore with their senses the rewards of patience when Pinot Noir ages. Selections of small production wines will be sampled with extremely limited amounts left in our cellars. Space is limited for this unique tasting experience. 21 and over.

Erath Winery - Spotlight Flight - Library Wines

