Location:Erath Winery
Map:9409 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/erath-winery-wine-country-thanksgiving-2/
All Dates:Nov 24, 2017
Nov 25, 2017
Nov 26, 2017
Nov 27, 2017

Erath Winery – Wine Country Thanksgiving

Take part in the valley-wide tradition, as wineries open their door for a seasonal celebration.

Erath celebrates the festive weekend with a curated wine flight, along with food samples, keepsake wine glass, and photo booth fun…or…Make the weekend truly special and book one of our Wine and Cheese Experiences at 11:00am and 2:00pm, each day – advanced reservations required.

Erath Winery
Erath Winery 97115 9409 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
