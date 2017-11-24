|Location:
Erath Winery
|Map:
9409 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
|Website:
http://premierwineevents.com/event/erath-winery-wine-country-thanksgiving-2/
|All Dates:
Erath Winery – Wine Country Thanksgiving
Take part in the valley-wide tradition, as wineries open their door for a seasonal celebration.
Erath celebrates the festive weekend with a curated wine flight, along with food samples, keepsake wine glass, and photo booth fun…or…Make the weekend truly special and book one of our Wine and Cheese Experiences at 11:00am and 2:00pm, each day – advanced reservations required.