|Location:
|Eola Hills Wine Cellars
|Map:
|501 S. Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
|Phone:
|5036232405
|Email:
|paige@eolahillswinery.com
|Website:
|http://eolahillswinery.com
|All Dates:
Eola Hills Goes to Geiser Grand
What you will experience:
" TWO night stay in Grand Room
" Historic Menu Dinner
" Step Back in Time Tour
" Brewery and Distillery Tour and tasting
" Local wine tasting
" Chocolatier demo and tasting
" National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center
" Tamustlik Native American Interpretive Center
Fee: $299-599