Elite Oregon Rosé Blending Seminar & Tour

This year, we thought that instead of letting our winemaking team have all the fun, we’d let our Elite Oregon club members blend your own rosé from the 2017 vintage of these four varietals!

For those of you who are able to join us, you’ll arrive at NW Wine Company in downtown Dundee right before 11am and be greeted with a glass of wine and some light hor d’oeuvres by The Barberry.

From there, our winemakers will lead you through a blending seminar that explores how subtle differences in the blending of a rosé can lead to huge differences in the finished wine. Our winemakers will not only lead you on a journey through the art of blending, but a journey that explores the history of these heirloom clones from the Hyland Vineyard.

After you’ve crafted your own rosé, you’ll be taken on a tour of our entire winemaking facility and then you’ll be treated to lunch by chefs from the Barberry and some of your favorite wines from both Soléna Estate and Hyland Estates!

So, what are you waiting for? If you are already an Elite Oregon club member, RSVP by emailing Lisa@SolenaEstate.com by March 5th so you can add ‘winemaker’ to your resume!

If you’re not yet an Elite Oregon member, message us and ask how you can become one so you don’t miss out on this event!