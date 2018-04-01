|Location:
|Youngberg Hill
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|503-472-2727
|Email:
|info@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://www.youngberghill.com
|All Dates:
Easter Wine Hunt at Youngberg Hill
Please join us for a fun Adult Only Easter Wine Hunt. We will place wine bottles throughout the estate. Just like when you were kids, everyone will start at the same time to look for a bottle. Prizes will include; wine bottles, wine tastings, glass of wine, discounts on wine or overnight stays and more!
Fee: $10