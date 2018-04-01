Easter Wine Hunt

Please join us for a fun Adult Only Easter Wine Hunt. We will place wine bottles throughout the estate. Just like when you were kids, everyone will start at the same time to look for a bottle. Prizes will include; wine bottles, wine tastings, glass of wine, discounts on wine or overnight stays and more!

This event will take place at 12:00 PM sharp at Youngberg Hill!

Hop on by and have some fun!

Tickets are $10/each and includes a glass of wine.

Advance tickets required. Space is limited.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-wine-hunt-at-youngberg-hill-tickets-42210980178?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing.