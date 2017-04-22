Earth Heart Erath Days

Join Erath Winery as we celebrate the Earth and eco-conscious practices that benefit you and the wines you love. Our friends from Wings Over Wine will be joining us to teach about how they rehabilitate birds of prey for release over vineyards, like our very own Willakia Estate Vineyard. (Yes, there will be live birds on site!) Vineyard-focused environmental programs such as L.I.V.E. and Salmon Safe will be highlighted and upcycle craft projects along with delicious Erath wines will be enjoyed all weekend. All event fees for the weekend will be given to PERCH Wildlife Education, whose mission is to educate people about native species and raise funds for non-profit medical and rehabilitation efforts for Oregon’s native species.