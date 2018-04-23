Location: Keeler Estate Vineyard Map: 5100 SE Rice Lane, Amity, OR 97101 Website: http://keelerestatevineyard.com/ All Dates: Apr 22, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Apr 23, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Earth Day: Biodynamic Farming at Keeler Estate

Celebrate Mother Earth while learning the reasons why we decided to farm Keeler Estate Vineyard biodynamically and how we achieved our Demeter certification. We'll talk about Maria Thun's calendar, cow horns, compost and other Biodynamic principles! This is a free, family-friendly event; please join us in our Tasting Room.