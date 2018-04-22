|Location:
|Keeler Estate Vineyard
|Map:
|5100 SE Rice Lane, Amity, OR 97101
|Website:
|http://keelerestatevineyard.com/
|All Dates:
Earth Day: Biodynamic Farming at Keeler Estate
Celebrate Mother Earth while learning the reasons why we decided to farm Keeler Estate Vineyard biodynamically and how we achieved our Demeter certification. We'll talk about Maria Thun's calendar, cow horns, compost and other Biodynamic principles! This is a free, family-friendly event; please join us in our Tasting Room.