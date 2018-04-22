 Calendar Home
Location:Keeler Estate Vineyard
Map:5100 SE Rice Lane, Amity, OR 97101
Website:http://keelerestatevineyard.com/
All Dates:Apr 22, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Apr 23, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Earth Day: Biodynamic Farming at Keeler Estate

Celebrate Mother Earth while learning the reasons why we decided to farm Keeler Estate Vineyard biodynamically and how we achieved our Demeter certification. We'll talk about Maria Thun's calendar, cow horns, compost and other Biodynamic principles! This is a free, family-friendly event; please join us in our Tasting Room.

Celebrate Mother Earth while learning the reasons why we decided to farm Keeler Estate Vineyard biodynamically and how we achieved our Demeter certification. We'll talk about Maria Thun's calendar, cow horns, compost and other Biodynamic principles! This is a free, family-friendly event; please join us in our Tasting Room.
Keeler Estate Vineyard
Keeler Estate Vineyard 97101 5100 SE Rice Lane, Amity, OR 97101
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS