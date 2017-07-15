|Location:
Domaine Trouvere Summer Fete
Did you know that Don & Wendy Lange first explored lands in Southern Oregon before finding their home atop the Willamette Valley’s Dundee Hills in the early 80’s? Lange Estate Winery & Vineyard’s second-label, Domaine Trouvère, became a way for the Lange’s to rediscover new clones and varietals sourced from family vineyards in the Rogue and Umpqua Valleys.
Join DOMAINE TROUVÈRE for our 2nd-Annual WINE CLUB SUMMER FÊTE:
Save The Date for July 15th from 12 to 4pm!
{ PAELLA from SUBTERRA }
{ DOMAINE TROUVERE WINE }
{ CLASSIC COFFEE }
{ LIVE TUNES FROM THE DJANGOPHILES }
– $25 per person –
{2 Complimentary Entries for Domaine Trouvère Wine Club Members. AND 4 Complimentary Entries for those in both Domaine Trouvère & Lange Estate Wine Clubs}
Tickets: https://www.langeandco.com/calendar.
