Location:Domaine Trouvere
Map:110-A SW 7th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-487-6370
Email:wineclub@langewinery.com
Website:http://https://www.langeandco.com/calendar
All Dates:Jul 15, 2017 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Domaine Trouvere Summer Fete

Did you know that Don & Wendy Lange first explored lands in Southern Oregon before finding their home atop the Willamette Valley’s Dundee Hills in the early 80’s? Lange Estate Winery & Vineyard’s second-label, Domaine Trouvère, became a way for the Lange’s to rediscover new clones and varietals sourced from family vineyards in the Rogue and Umpqua Valleys.

Join DOMAINE TROUVÈRE for our 2nd-Annual WINE CLUB SUMMER FÊTE:

Save The Date for July 15th from 12 to 4pm!

{ PAELLA from SUBTERRA }

{ DOMAINE TROUVERE WINE }

{ CLASSIC COFFEE }

{ LIVE TUNES FROM THE DJANGOPHILES }

– $25 per person –

{2 Complimentary Entries for Domaine Trouvère Wine Club Members. AND 4 Complimentary Entries for those in both Domaine Trouvère & Lange Estate Wine Clubs}

Tickets: https://www.langeandco.com/calendar.

Domaine Trouvere
Domaine Trouvere 97115 110-A SW 7th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
