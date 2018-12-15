 Calendar Home
Map:6555 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/domaine-serene-holiday-markets-2/
All Dates:Dec 15, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Domaine Serene Holiday Markets

Domaine Serene Holiday Markets

A Two-Saturday SeriesFocused on Holiday Gifting Featuring the Pacific Northwest’s Top Artisans

Who: The Domaine Serene Winery in the Dundee Hills

What: The Domaine Serene Winery presents a two-Saturday series in December (the 8th & 15th) focused on simplifying luxury gifting for the upcoming Holiday Season.

The Clubhouse at Domaine Serene will be transformed into an upscale holiday market full of gift ideas for even the most discerning of palates.  A variety of local artisans and beloved vendors will be on-hand to help design the perfect gift for wine lovers looking for that special something for their loved ones this Holiday season.  Personalized gift-wrapping services will be offered along with custom bottle engraving for those looking to personalize their gift bottles of award-winning Domaine Serene, Maison Evenstad or Château de la Crée wines.

There is no cover to gain access to the Gallery and vendors.  A great turnout is expected, so Domaine Serene recommends making a reservation to secure a table for wine tasting or food & wine experiences.

Where: Domaine Serene Winery, 6555 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114

When:

 

Saturday, December 8th and Saturday December 15th from 12-5pm

 

Vendors include:

 

Jacobsen Salt Company

Becca Paisley Design & Sarah Dunn Jewelry

Olympia Provisions

Oregon Olive Mill

Bella Blooms

Smitten Artisan Truffles

Birdhaus

Letters & Dust

Willamette Valley Cheese Company

Caravan Coffee

Freddy Guys Hazelnuts

Stella & Dot

Custom Bottle Engraving by Domaine Serene

 

Additional Details: To reserve a table please call 503.864.4600 for more details or email us at hospitality@domaineserene.com.

