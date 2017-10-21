|Location:
|Domaine Divio
|Map:
|16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503.334.0903
|Email:
|info@domainedivio.com
|Website:
|http://domainedivio.com/events
|All Dates:
Domaine Divio La PauléeA time-honored Burgundian tradition celebrating the end of harvest. Exclusively for club members, we invite you to join us in toasting to the success of the new vintage.
Fee: $TBD
Domaine Divio La Paulée
A time-honored Burgundian tradition celebrating the end of harvest. Exclusively for club members, we invite you to join us in toasting to the success of the new vintage. Fee: $TBD
Domaine Divio
Domaine Divio 16435 16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132