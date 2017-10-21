 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Divio
Map:16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.334.0903
Email:info@domainedivio.com
Website:http://domainedivio.com/events
All Dates:Oct 21, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Domaine Divio La Paulée

A time-honored Burgundian tradition celebrating the end of harvest. Exclusively for club members, we invite you to join us in toasting to the success of the new vintage.

 

Fee: $TBD

A time-honored Burgundian tradition celebrating the end of harvest. Exclusively for club members, we invite you to join us in toasting to the success of the new vintage. Fee: $TBD
Domaine Divio
Domaine Divio 16435 16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
October (2017)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS