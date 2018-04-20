|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|5032343790
|Email:
|events@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|http://https://squareup.com/store/hip-chicks-do-wine
|All Dates:
DIY & Drinks a Candlemaking Class
Morgan from Happy Homemade will be teaching a class on creating your own artisan candles. Class includes instructions, supplies and one glass of wine.
You will leave with two artisan candles created by you.
Additional wine and small plates will be available for purchase.
Fee: $34