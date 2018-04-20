 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 5032343790
Email:events@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://https://squareup.com/store/hip-chicks-do-wine
All Dates:Apr 20, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

DIY & Drinks a Candlemaking Class

Morgan from Happy Homemade will be teaching a class on creating your own artisan candles. Class includes instructions, supplies and one glass of wine.


You will leave with two artisan candles created by you.

Additional wine and small plates will be available for purchase.

 

Fee: $34

Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202
