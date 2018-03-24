Discovery Tasting with Jesus Guillen

Join winemaker Jesus Guillen for a side-by-side tasting of our 2016 Skyarider and Survivor. Jesus will describe the unique farming and wine making techniques employed to create these wines, and highlight some key differences between 2016 and previous vintages.

RSVP: We are asking members to opt in to the Bonus Club Pack in order to reserve their seat. This six-pack contains three bottles each of the 2016 Skyraider and 2016 Surivor Pinot Noir, and the total cost is $259.20. Call us at 503-864-3200 to make your reservation.