 Calendar Home
Location:Vista Hills Vineyard & Winery
Map:6475 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/discovery-tasting-with-jesus-guillen/
All Dates:Mar 24, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Discovery Tasting with Jesus Guillen

Join winemaker Jesus Guillen for a side-by-side tasting of our 2016 Skyarider and Survivor. Jesus will describe the unique farming and wine making techniques employed to create these wines, and highlight some key differences between 2016 and previous vintages.

RSVP: We are asking members to opt in to the Bonus Club Pack in order to reserve their seat. This six-pack contains three bottles each of the 2016 Skyraider and 2016 Surivor Pinot Noir, and the total cost is $259.20. Call us at 503-864-3200 to make your reservation.

Join winemaker Jesus Guillen for a side-by-side tasting of our 2016 Skyarider and Survivor. Jesus will describe the unique farming and wine making techniques employed to create these wines, and highlight some key differences between 2016 and previous vintages. RSVP: We are asking members to opt in to the Bonus Club Pack in order to reserve their seat. This six-pack contains three bottles each of the ...
Vista Hills Vineyard & Winery
Vista Hills Vineyard & Winery 97114 6475 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
March (2018)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS