Location:Brittan Vineyards
Map:829 5th St, Suite 700, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-472-2727
Email:info@youngberghill.com
All Dates:Jan 19, 2019 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Discovering the Cellar: Barrel Tasting

The youth of barrel samples gives you a window to the future wine. This rare opportunity gives you an idea of what it means to be a winemaker: the wine is in an unresolved state, and a bit of sleuthing is necessary. You’ll experience an in-depth knowledge of how the wines play in its selected barrel. Sampling wines from the barrels, you’ll begin to see part of the overall process in the Cellar.
Nibbles provided by Valley Commissary.
Reservations are required. Tickets on sale now through January 16.
This event begins promptly at 3 pm.
We will meet at the Cellar – 829 5th St, Suite 700, McMinnville, OR 97128.

Reservations are required. Tickets on sale now through January 16.

 

Fee: $ 40

