 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:21455 NE Burkett Hill Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/discover-laughlin-loop-with-fairsing-vineyard/
All Dates:Apr 22, 2017
Apr 23, 2017
Apr 24, 2017

Discover Laughlin Loop with Fairsing Vineyard

Discover Laughlin Loop is a seven mile route of eight award-winning Yamhill-Carlton wineries including Gran Moraine, Fairsing Vineyard, Lenné, Roots Wine Company, Saffron Fields, Solena Estate, Beacon Hill and WillaKenzie Estate.

Along the scenic route, taste exceptional wines from the region and enjoy amazing offerings from Portland’s most talked about food carts.

Complimentary Laughlin Loop shuttles are available to guide visitors to Yamhill-Carlton’s newest and oldest wineries. If shuttle service is not preferred, all properties have ample parking.

Each bottle of wine purchased during the event will enter participant in drawing to win a Laughlin Loop Wine Collection.

Ticket or Trailguide ($75) includes: wine tasting, shuttle service, $10 food voucher, 6-bottle tote bag. Your Laughlin Loop Trail Guide is valid with participating wineries through May 12, 2017.

Participating Food Carts:

  • Big Tony Brown BBQ
  • Bleu Belle Mobile Kitchen
  • Chocolate Makers Studio
  • FUEL Mobile Kitchen
  • Phat Cart
  • Rencatering Pizza
  • Rolling Table
  • 3 Guys Grilling

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/discover-laughlin-loop-tickets-32376278320.

Discover Laughlin Loop is a seven mile route of eight award-winning Yamhill-Carlton wineries including Gran Moraine, Fairsing Vineyard, Lenné, Roots Wine Company, Saffron Fields, Solena Estate, Beacon Hill and WillaKenzie Estate. Along the scenic route, taste exceptional wines from the region and enjoy amazing offerings from Portland’s most talked about food carts. Complimentary Laughlin ...
Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 21455 21455 NE Burkett Hill Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, USA
April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS