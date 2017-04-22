Discover Laughlin Loop with Fairsing Vineyard

Discover Laughlin Loop is a seven mile route of eight award-winning Yamhill-Carlton wineries including Gran Moraine, Fairsing Vineyard, Lenné, Roots Wine Company, Saffron Fields, Solena Estate, Beacon Hill and WillaKenzie Estate.

Along the scenic route, taste exceptional wines from the region and enjoy amazing offerings from Portland’s most talked about food carts.

Complimentary Laughlin Loop shuttles are available to guide visitors to Yamhill-Carlton’s newest and oldest wineries. If shuttle service is not preferred, all properties have ample parking.

Each bottle of wine purchased during the event will enter participant in drawing to win a Laughlin Loop Wine Collection.

Ticket or Trailguide ($75) includes: wine tasting, shuttle service, $10 food voucher, 6-bottle tote bag. Your Laughlin Loop Trail Guide is valid with participating wineries through May 12, 2017.

Participating Food Carts:

Big Tony Brown BBQ

Bleu Belle Mobile Kitchen

Chocolate Makers Studio

FUEL Mobile Kitchen

Phat Cart

Rencatering Pizza

Rolling Table

3 Guys Grilling

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/discover-laughlin-loop-tickets-32376278320.