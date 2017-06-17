Discover Laughlin Loop

Discover the Laughlin Loop - A seven mile route of eight award-winning Yamhill-Carlton wineries.



Along this scenic drive, taste exceptional wines from the region and enjoy amazing offerings from Portland's most talked about food carts. Discover Laughlin Loop Trail guide ($50) includes event tasting flights at all participating wineries.



Complimentary Laughlin Loop shuttles are available to guide your journey through Yamhill-Carlton's newest and oldest wineries. For those who prefer to drive themselves, all properties have ample parking.



Trail guide includes: wine tasting, shuttle service, $10 food voucher, 6-bottle tote bag.



Participating Wineries: Beacon Hill, Fairsing Vineyard, Gran Moraine, Lenné Estate, Roots Wine Company, Saffron Fields Vineyard, Soléna Estate and WillaKenzie Estate

Participating Food Carts: TBD



Discover Laughlin Loop Trail Guides valid at participating wineries for a limited time following the event weekend.

Fee: $50