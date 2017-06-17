|Location:
Fairsing Vineyard
|Map:
21455 NE Bukett Hill Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
503-560-8266
|Email:
info@fairsingvineyard.com
|Website:
http://21455 NE Bukett Hill Rd
|All Dates:
Discover Laughlin Loop
Discover the Laughlin Loop - A seven mile route of eight award-winning Yamhill-Carlton wineries.
Along this scenic drive, taste exceptional wines from the region and enjoy amazing offerings from Portland's most talked about food carts. Discover Laughlin Loop Trail guide ($50) includes event tasting flights at all participating wineries.
Complimentary Laughlin Loop shuttles are available to guide your journey through Yamhill-Carlton's newest and oldest wineries. For those who prefer to drive themselves, all properties have ample parking.
Trail guide includes: wine tasting, shuttle service, $10 food voucher, 6-bottle tote bag.
Participating Wineries: Beacon Hill, Fairsing Vineyard, Gran Moraine, Lenné Estate, Roots Wine Company, Saffron Fields Vineyard, Soléna Estate and WillaKenzie Estate
Participating Food Carts: TBD
Discover Laughlin Loop Trail Guides valid at participating wineries for a limited time following the event weekend.
Fee: $50
Visit eight wineries along seven scenic miles of Laughlin Road and Woodland Loop Saturday, June 16.