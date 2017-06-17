 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:21455 NE Bukett Hill Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-560-8266
Email:info@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://21455 NE Bukett Hill Rd
All Dates:Jun 17, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Discover Laughlin Loop

Discover the Laughlin Loop - A seven mile route of eight award-winning Yamhill-Carlton wineries.

Along this scenic drive, taste exceptional wines from the region and enjoy amazing offerings from Portland's most talked about food carts. Discover Laughlin Loop Trail guide ($50) includes event tasting flights at all participating wineries.

Complimentary Laughlin Loop shuttles are available to guide your journey through Yamhill-Carlton's newest and oldest wineries. For those who prefer to drive themselves, all properties have ample parking.

Trail guide includes: wine tasting, shuttle service, $10 food voucher, 6-bottle tote bag.

Participating Wineries: Beacon Hill, Fairsing Vineyard, Gran Moraine, Lenné Estate, Roots Wine Company, Saffron Fields Vineyard, Soléna Estate and WillaKenzie Estate
Participating Food Carts: TBD

Discover Laughlin Loop Trail Guides valid at participating wineries for a limited time following the event weekend.

Fee: $50

Visit eight wineries along seven scenic miles of Laughlin Road and Woodland Loop Saturday, June 16.

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 21455 21455 NE Bukett Hill Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
June (2017)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS