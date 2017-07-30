Dionysus Dash Vineyard Run

Dionysus Dash is coming to Winter’s Hill Estate to host a 5k trail run complete with wine tasting! We hope you’ll join us!

Are you worthy to run with Dionysus the Greek God of Wine?

Please join us for a 5k run/walk through the beautiful vineyards at Winter’s Hill Estate.



This event is for the novice and avid runners, wine tasters and Greek walkers.

We will have wine tasting, music and awards. It is time to RUN with the “Greek God of Wine” Dionysus We encourage everyone to bring out their TOGA’s and greek head pieces.

Sunday, July 30 –



6:30am – Winery Gates Open



6:30am-7:30am – Race Day Packet Pickup



7:30am-8:00am – Music, Vendors, Warmup



8:15am – Race Time



Wine Tastings to Immediately follow after participants cross the finish line.



11am Event Concludes

Feel free to stay to picnic and hang out at the Winery after you complete your run. Our event concludes at 11am. NO OUTSIDE LIQUOR ALLOWED.



This is a trail run. Please be prepared to run/walk through dirt, rocks, grass etc…

Full Race Details and Registration click here

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dionysus-dash-portland-registration-31368736736?discount=10OFF.