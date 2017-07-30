 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/dionysus-dash-vineyard-run/
All Dates:Jul 30, 2017 8:15 am - 11:00 am

Dionysus Dash Vineyard Run

Dionysus Dash is coming to Winter’s Hill Estate to host a 5k trail run complete with wine tasting! We hope you’ll join us!

Are you worthy to run with Dionysus the Greek God of Wine?

Please join us for a 5k run/walk through the beautiful vineyards at Winter’s Hill Estate.

This event is for the novice and avid runners, wine tasters and Greek walkers.

We will have wine tasting, music and awards. It is time to RUN with the “Greek God of Wine” Dionysus We encourage everyone to bring out their TOGA’s and greek head pieces.

Sunday, July 30 –

6:30am – Winery Gates Open

6:30am-7:30am – Race Day Packet Pickup

7:30am-8:00am – Music, Vendors, Warmup

8:15am – Race Time

Wine Tastings to Immediately follow after participants cross the finish line.

11am Event Concludes

Feel free to stay to picnic and hang out at the Winery after you complete your run. Our event concludes at 11am. NO OUTSIDE LIQUOR ALLOWED.

This is a trail run. Please be prepared to run/walk through dirt, rocks, grass etc…

Full Race Details and Registration click here

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dionysus-dash-portland-registration-31368736736?discount=10OFF.

Dionysus Dash is coming to Winter’s Hill Estate to host a 5k trail run complete with wine tasting! We hope you’ll join us! Are you worthy to run with Dionysus the Greek God of Wine? Please join us for a 5k run/walk through the beautiful vineyards at Winter’s Hill Estate.This event is for the novice and avid runners, wine tasters and Greek walkers. We will have wine tasting, music ...
Winter's Hill Estate
Winter's Hill Estate 97114 6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS