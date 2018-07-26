Dinner Under The Stars

You can't beat an Oregon summer night. Meet, dine and relax with ROCO winemaker Rollin Soles and his good friend Ben Glover, winemaker of Zephyr Winery, New Zealand, in the garden at ROCO Winery. Chef, Paul Bachand of Recipe Restaurant will create an unforgettable summer's repast of locally grown produce and proteins served alongside sparkling wine, Pinots Noirs from two countries, Rosé and a selection of other cool-climate varietals. We'll top off the evening with dessert at the bonfire to prepare you for a great weekend. Do come, it will be fun.



The seating is limited. Tickets: $125 per person.

RSVP: Email Kelly@rocowinery.com, call 503-538-7625.

Fee: $125