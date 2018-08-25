Dinner in the Vineyard

We at Johan Vineyards are excited to partner with Matt and Aurora of Fimbul Nordic Supper Club to host another "Dinner in The Vineyard." The Fimbul Team will be carefully preparing dishes inspired by the Nordic landscape and ancient Scandavian traditions, while we pair each course with a biodynamically farmed wine that pays hommage to those same influences. The entire dinner is served in the heart of our vineyard, just before harvest, when the vines are in their full glory. It is an intimate and unique experience not to be missed. We hope you can join us this summer for this special exploratory dinner, studying the crossroads of terroir and cultural heritage.

Space is limited to 30 guests. The menu and ingredients are limited, so please contact us prior to reservation regarding dietary restrictions. We are also partnering with the Grand Hotel in Salem, OR offering discounted rooms the night of the event. Please contact the hotel directly to book at 503-540-7800, and mention the Johan "Dinner in the Vineyard." A shuttle from the hotel is available to interested parties, please contact stacy@johanvineyards.com for more information.



Cost is $160 per person, $145 for Wine Club Members all inclusive

Tickets are available on Eventbrite; click "find out more "button to connect.





